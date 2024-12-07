United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.83 and last traded at $102.65, with a volume of 1159456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.25.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

United Airlines Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,886.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $63,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

