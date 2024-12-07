Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47,692 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,788,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,109,829,000 after purchasing an additional 217,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,549,271,000 after buying an additional 143,896 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,350,924,000 after acquiring an additional 124,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $233.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

