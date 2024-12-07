UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $14.81 on Friday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 62,650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in UiPath by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,300 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

