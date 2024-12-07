UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 8,357 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 47.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 75.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Masimo by 133.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 25.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Masimo by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $169.79 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $178.27. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average is $131.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

