UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 229,830 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,830 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $386,417,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,960,748 shares of company stock worth $415,523,316 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

