UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 14,812 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $159,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,443.80. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Lavalle sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $122,617.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,771.30. The trade was a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,151 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

