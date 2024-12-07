UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ExlService worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ExlService by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,869,000 after acquiring an additional 233,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 46.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after buying an additional 1,618,003 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after buying an additional 87,592 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,760,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after buying an additional 88,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,323,661.15. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

