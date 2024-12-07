Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 412,600 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $40,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In other news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

