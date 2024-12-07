Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $63,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,610,000 after buying an additional 1,113,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 91.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,448,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,501,280. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,465 shares of company stock worth $96,015,340. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

