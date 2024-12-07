Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 47,900 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 191.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of HubSpot worth $38,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $741.67 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $762.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $613.35 and its 200 day moving average is $559.91.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,390 shares of company stock worth $29,126,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

