Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 47,900 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 191.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of HubSpot worth $38,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $741.67 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $762.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $613.35 and its 200 day moving average is $559.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,390 shares of company stock worth $29,126,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.