Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.73% of Comerica worth $57,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $259,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 66.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 352.8% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Comerica by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 62,269 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $95,811.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at $600,885.90. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $997,326.79. The trade was a 29.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 71.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.