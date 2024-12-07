Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TORM were worth $43,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TORM by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 964,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TORM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TORM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM Stock Performance

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. TORM plc has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23.

TORM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.85%. TORM’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About TORM

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.