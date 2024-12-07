TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Douglas L. Soder Sells 5,985 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,325. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.21. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

