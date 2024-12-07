TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) Insider Sells $621,300.08 in Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) insider James Mulford Oliver III sold 55,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $621,300.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,174.56. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TSS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSSI opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. TSS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.40 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.92.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

