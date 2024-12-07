TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) Insider Sells $621,300.08 in Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) insider James Mulford Oliver III sold 55,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $621,300.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,174.56. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TSS Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSSI opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. TSS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.40 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.92.
