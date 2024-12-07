Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

