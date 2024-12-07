Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $55,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.94.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.