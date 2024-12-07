Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7482 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 87.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $63,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.