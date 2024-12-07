Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 87,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 37,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Titan Mining Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

