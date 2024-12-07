Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Trading Up 14.4% – What’s Next?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 3,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 74,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Titan Medical Stock Down 8.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

