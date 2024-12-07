Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 589625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.19.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc, a lifestyle consumer products company, engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Beverage Alcohol, Cannabis, Distribution, and Wellness.

