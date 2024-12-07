Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.430–0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0 million-$156.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.5 million.

Tilly’s Trading Down 3.7 %

TLYS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,153. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

