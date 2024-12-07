The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 974.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 38,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $75.47 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $2,125,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,553,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,866,984.34. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,390,090.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,399.68. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,868 shares of company stock worth $3,554,140. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

