The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 217,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,620,000 after buying an additional 70,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 310,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,723,000 after purchasing an additional 129,041 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,038. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $409.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

