The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $4,945,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 61,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 176,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after buying an additional 46,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.56.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

