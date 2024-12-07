The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $135.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $295,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

