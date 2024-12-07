The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $122.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,238,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,434,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,037,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

