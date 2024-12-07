The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price objective (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

CI opened at $317.81 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.13.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

