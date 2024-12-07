The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after buying an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,323,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,913,000 after purchasing an additional 603,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 574,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.2 %

BK stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.