Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 983 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 738,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after buying an additional 54,191 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 313,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $269.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.