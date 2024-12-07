Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $212,000 Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 162.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Paramount Global by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

