TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 194,241 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.06% of TELUS worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 85.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at $213,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in TELUS by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 2,204,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 363,077 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TU. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TU opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.19%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

