Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$63.50 and last traded at C$63.50. 4,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.82.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Insider Transactions at Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Harold Fraser Phillips sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.35, for a total transaction of C$1,260,650.00. Also, Director James Kitchener Gowans acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$246,600.12. Corporate insiders own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

