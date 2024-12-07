Talanx (ETR:TLX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €83.25 ($87.63) and last traded at €84.40 ($88.84), with a volume of 176528 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.25 ($87.63).

Talanx Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Talanx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.