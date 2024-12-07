Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.21% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $1,675,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 488.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $189.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $191.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

