Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,023,000 after buying an additional 1,542,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,499 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,035,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. The trade was a 21.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of PLAY opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
