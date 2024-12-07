Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,023,000 after buying an additional 1,542,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,499 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,035,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. The trade was a 21.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.