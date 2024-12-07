Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,814 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Astec Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $858.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.74.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -650.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Astec Industries

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.