Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $2,314,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 130.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE opened at $91.20 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.