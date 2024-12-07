Synopsys’ (SNPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $635.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $517.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.85 and its 200-day moving average is $545.47. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,469,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,554,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

