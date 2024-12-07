Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Vikram Gupta Sells 411 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,095.85. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $218,480.00.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 342,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $121.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,053,000 after buying an additional 193,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 15,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after buying an additional 809,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

