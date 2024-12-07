Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Vikram Gupta Sells 411 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,095.85. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $218,480.00.
Synaptics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 342,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $121.37.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
