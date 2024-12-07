Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.20. 1,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

