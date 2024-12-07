Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.20. 1,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.