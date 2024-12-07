SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355,206.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.