Suzanne M. Coulter Sells 2,870 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $151.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average is $154.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $196.99.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $8,685,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.8% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
