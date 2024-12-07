Suzanne M. Coulter Sells 2,870 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $151.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average is $154.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $8,685,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.8% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

