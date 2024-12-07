SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

