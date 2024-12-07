Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $30,688.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,652.58. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,464.55. This trade represents a 31.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,720 shares of company stock valued at $660,863. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

