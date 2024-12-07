Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) dropped 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 4,218,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,968,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

