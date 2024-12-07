Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) dropped 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 4,218,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,968,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
Strategic Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70.
About Strategic Minerals
Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Minerals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is a Dividend King?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.