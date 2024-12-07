StockNews.com Upgrades National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

