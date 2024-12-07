StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the quarter. Sypris Solutions makes up 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

