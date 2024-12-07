StockNews.com Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.21.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. PayPal has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $90.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

