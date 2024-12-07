Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,458 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 465,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $70,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,935,000 after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,699,000 after acquiring an additional 329,161 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $165.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.