Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $50,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.25.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $207.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.27 and a 52-week high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

